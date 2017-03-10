Richard Simmons 'just fine' according to LAPD wellness check

Richard Simmons sings along with the music as he teaches a class in Beverly Hills in 2013.

Despite years of theorizing and a new podcast dedicated to unraveling the so-called mystery around his disappearance, renowned physical fitness advocate Richard Simmons is just fine.

The latest update on Simmons' condition comes from none other than the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sgt. Jack Richter told The Times that detectives undertaking the wellness check reported "he was fine" and attributed the fervor to Internet silliness.

Simmons has reportedly been taking a break from the public eye since February 2014. Former "Daily Show" producer Dan Taberski launched a new podcast, "Missing Richard Simmons," last month to uncover the reason for Simmons' disappearance.

Last week, Simmons rep Tom Estey told People, "As I have stated in the past, these claims are untrue and preposterous."

It would seem that the LAPD agrees.