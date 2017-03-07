Ginger fans rejoice! Archie and the 'Riverdale' gang renewed for Season 2

It's official: Archie Andrews and his "Riverdale" friends will be back for a second season. The CW announced the renewal of the series on Tuesday.

The new series is based on the characters from the pages of Archie comics. Starring KJ Apa as the famous redhead, "Riverdale" is a darker, broodier look at the denizens of the titular town, and how the mysterious death of Jason Blossom disrupted its wholesome image.

While the CW is no stranger to comic book-based television, "Riverdale" stands apart as a show not rooted in any superhero mythos. Instead of weekly superpowered villains, Archie must contend with high school life, his own aspirations, parental expectations, multiple romantic interests and the aforementioned mysterious murder.

In addition to Apa, "Riverdale" stars Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy.

This news follows the February announcement that Archie Comics Publications signed an exclusive production deal with Warner Bros. Television to develop new original programming based on characters from its comics catalog.

The next new episode of "Riverdale" airs Thursday.