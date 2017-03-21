Schwarzenegger turns tables on Trump and ridicules approval ratings and budget cuts

Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, has fired back at President Trump over his approval ratings.

Like many great celebrity feuds, the ongoing spat between former host of "The Apprentice" Donald Trump and former host of "The New Celebrity Apprentice" Arnold Schwarzenegger has persisted long after its prescribed expiration date (much like the TV series each man hosted).

The latest wrinkle has Schwarzenegger needling Trump over his lackluster approval ratings after the president lambasted Schwarzenegger for shoddy "Apprentice" ratings.

In a video tweet posted early Tuesday morning, Schwarzenegger mocked Trump's low numbers while taking a shot at his budget blueprint.

"What do you expect when you take away after-school programs for children and Meals on Wheels for the poor people?" Schwarzenegger said. "That's not what you call 'making America great again.' "

Schwarzenegger went on to ask Trump, "Who's advising you?" and suggested he visit a local D.C. middle school. He even offered to accompany the president.