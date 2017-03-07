TCM announces plans to honor longtime host Robert Osborne

Turner Classic Movies announced plans Tuesday to honor longtime host Robert Osborne with a 48-hour tribute featuring a selection of long-form interviews from his 23-year tenure with the network.

Osborne, who served as the host for TCM since its inception in 1994, died Monday of natural causes. He was 84.

The two-day TCM tribute will include interviews from Osborne's interview series "Private Screenings," including conversations with Liza Minnelli, Peter O'Toole, Debbie Reynolds and Ernest Borgnine. The network will also feature the 2013 installment of "Private Screenings" featuring Alec Baldwin interviewing Osborne.

"Robert was embraced by devoted fans who saw him as a trusted expert and friend. His calming presence, gentlemanly style, encyclopedic knowledge of film history, fervent support for film preservation and highly personal interviewing style all combined to make him a truly world-class host," said TCM general manager Jennifer Dorian in a statement released Monday.

Here's the full "TCM Remembers Robert Osborne" schedule: