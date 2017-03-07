Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
TCM announces plans to honor longtime host Robert Osborne
|Libby Hill
Turner Classic Movies announced plans Tuesday to honor longtime host Robert Osborne with a 48-hour tribute featuring a selection of long-form interviews from his 23-year tenure with the network.
Osborne, who served as the host for TCM since its inception in 1994, died Monday of natural causes. He was 84.
The two-day TCM tribute will include interviews from Osborne's interview series "Private Screenings," including conversations with Liza Minnelli, Peter O'Toole, Debbie Reynolds and Ernest Borgnine. The network will also feature the 2013 installment of "Private Screenings" featuring Alec Baldwin interviewing Osborne.
"Robert was embraced by devoted fans who saw him as a trusted expert and friend. His calming presence, gentlemanly style, encyclopedic knowledge of film history, fervent support for film preservation and highly personal interviewing style all combined to make him a truly world-class host," said TCM general manager Jennifer Dorian in a statement released Monday.
Here's the full "TCM Remembers Robert Osborne" schedule:
March 18
6 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
7:30 a.m. – Private Screenings: Norman Jewison
9 a.m. – Robert Osborne's 20th Anniversary Tribute
10:15 a.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Alan Arkin
11:30 a.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer
12:15 p.m. – Private Screenings: Liza Minnelli
1:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
3 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Eva Marie Saint
4:15 p.m. – Robert Osborne's 20th Anniversary Tribute
5:30 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Peter O'Toole
6:45 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak
8 p.m. – Robert Osborne introduces Gone with the Wind in his first-ever on-air appearance as TCM's host
8:05 p.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
9:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Debbie Reynolds
10:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Betty Hutton
11:45 p.m. – Private Screenings: Liza Minnelli
12:45 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
2:15 a.m. – Private Screenings: Norman Jewison
3:30 a.m. – Private Screenings: Ernest Borgnine
4:45 a.m. – Robert Osborne's 20th Anniversary Tribute
March 19
6 a.m. – Private Screenings: Liza Minnnelli
7 a.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Eva Marie Saint
8:15 a.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak
9:15 a.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Peter O'Toole
10:30 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
Noon – Robert Osborne's 20th Anniversary Tribute
1 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Alan Arkin
2:15 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer
3 p.m. – Private Screenings: Ernest Borgnine
4:15 p.m. – Private Screenings: Norman Jewison
5:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
7 p.m. – Private Screenings: Liza Minnelli
8 p.m. – Robert Osborne's 20th Anniversary Tribute
9 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Eva Marie Saint
10:15 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer
11 p.m. – Robert Osborne's 20th Anniversary Tribute
Midnight – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Peter O'Toole
1:15 a.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak
2:30 a.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Alan Arkin
3:45 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
5:15 a.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer
(All times Eastern)