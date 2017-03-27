With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kim Kardashian wants baby No. 3 with Kanye West, despite rough pregnancies
- Adele's 'Hello' may mean goodbye to touring
- Samira Wiley marries 'Orange Is the New Black' writer Lauren Morelli
- Kendrick Lamar targets Donald Trump on new song 'The Heart Part 4'
- Zack Snyder unveils new 'Justice League' poster
- CBS renews 18 series, including 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Bull' and 'MacGyver'
Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity he's bad for America; Hannity fires back
|Libby Hill
In a decidedly unsurprising turn of events, veteran newsman Ted Koppel and Fox News personality Sean Hannity have polarizing reactions to Koppel's "CBS News Sunday Morning" segment on the political polarization of America.
The 10-minute analysis attributed the growing rise in political discord to the 1987 FCC revocation of the Fairness Doctrine, which required broadcasters to present contrasting views for matters of public interest.
In the wake of the revocation, highly politicized personalities and networks were given room to thrive, leading to an environment where individuals on either side of the aisle are unable to agree on what are the facts.
Enter Sean Hannity. During an interview with Koppel, Hannity said, "We have to give some credit to the American people that they're somewhat intelligent and they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show."
"You think we're bad for America?" Hannity asked, to which Koppel immediately responded, "Yeah."
"You think I'm bad for America?" Hannity clarified. Again, Koppel answered in the affirmative.
It wasn't the only notable exchange between the two in the segment, which featured Hannity calling for the defeat of liberalism and asserting that the press is out to destroy the president.
Hannity went on a Twitter tear after the telecast Sunday morning. He questioned why CBS only aired two minutes of his 45-minute interview in the 10-minute segment before demanding the network release the full interview so people could see the truth.
This is not the first time that Koppel has found himself at odds with outspoken political pundits.
In 2010, Koppel wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post bemoaning the rise of Fox News and MSNBC and their politically partisan personalities, including Keith Olbermann and Bill O'Reilly. (Appearing on O'Reilly's show last year, Koppel told the host, "You have changed the television landscape over the past 20 years. You took it from being objective and dull to subjective and entertaining.")
Koppel was the host of ABC's "Nightline" for 25 years and now serves as a special contributor for "CBS News Sunday Morning."