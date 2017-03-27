Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity he's bad for America; Hannity fires back

In a decidedly unsurprising turn of events, veteran newsman Ted Koppel and Fox News personality Sean Hannity have polarizing reactions to Koppel's "CBS News Sunday Morning" segment on the political polarization of America.

The 10-minute analysis attributed the growing rise in political discord to the 1987 FCC revocation of the Fairness Doctrine, which required broadcasters to present contrasting views for matters of public interest.

In the wake of the revocation, highly politicized personalities and networks were given room to thrive, leading to an environment where individuals on either side of the aisle are unable to agree on what are the facts.

Enter Sean Hannity. During an interview with Koppel, Hannity said, "We have to give some credit to the American people that they're somewhat intelligent and they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show."

"You think we're bad for America?" Hannity asked, to which Koppel immediately responded, "Yeah."

"You think I'm bad for America?" Hannity clarified. Again, Koppel answered in the affirmative.

It wasn't the only notable exchange between the two in the segment, which featured Hannity calling for the defeat of liberalism and asserting that the press is out to destroy the president.

Hannity went on a Twitter tear after the telecast Sunday morning. He questioned why CBS only aired two minutes of his 45-minute interview in the 10-minute segment before demanding the network release the full interview so people could see the truth.