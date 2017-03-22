The first trailer for Netflix's 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' revival introduces the new Mads

Fans counting down to the April 14 premiere of the "Mystery Science Theater 3000" revival are in luck. Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming series.

Full of the camp that charmed viewers of the original series, the new trailer for "MST3K" introduces fans to Kinga Forrester, played by Felicia Day, daughter of mad scientist Dr. Clayton Forrester. Kinga has decided to revive her family's "most legendary experiment": Mystery Science Theater 3000.

The original "MST3K" experiments, of course, were designed to see how much bad movie-watching it takes to drive a person crazy.

Working alongside the new Mads is next-generation henchman TV's Son of TV's Frank (yes, that's the character's name), played by Patton Oswalt.

The human subject of these new "MST3K" experiments is Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray), who along with his robot pals Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn) and Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount), is forced to watch B-movies.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse into what movies Jonah will be forced to endure during the new show's 14-episode run, including the 1961 Danish American monster film "Reptilicus."

Created and co-directed by Joel Hodgson, "MST3K" is back thanks to one of the most-funded Kickstarter campaigns of all time, which raised $5.7 million in 2015.