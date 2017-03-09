Waka Flocka Flame found not guilty of charges linked to handgun in his carry-on bag

It took a jury only a half-hour Thursday to acquit Waka Flocka Flame, real name Juaquin James Malphurs, on charges related to a handgun that was found in his carry-on at a Georgia airport in October 2014.

After his arrest and throughout the four-day trial, Waka Flocka, 30, insisted it was all a mistake: Rushing for a trip to Dallas, he said he had accidentally packed then-fiancee Tammy Rivera's backpack instead of his own and didn't know her gun and 30 bullets were still inside.

They were found as he went through security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Attorney Drew Findling told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a key piece of evidence backing his client's story was a TMZ photo from before the incident that showed the couple walking around with identical backpacks.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" fixture Rivera, who has a gun license and is now married to Waka Flocka, testified at trial but her husband did not, the AJC said.

Shortly after the arrest, Rivera told RumorFix , “He thought he took everything out of the bag, but it still had my headphones and my gun.”

The rapper celebrated the not-guilty verdict -- he'd faced charges including carrying a firearm in an unauthorized location -- with a tweet sharing the news.