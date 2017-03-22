Wyclef Jean recounts being detained in Los Angeles: 'How can citizens trust the police?'

"Another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?" Jean wrote on Twitter. (He initially accused the Los Angeles Police Department, rather than the sheriff's department, in a series of tweets, but the LAPD set the record straight with its own tweet .)

The 47-year-old posted a video of himself being handcuffed next to a patrol car on Twitter shortly after Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies pulled him over while they were investigating a nearby robbery. The suspect's car, dark hoodie and bandanna were similar to that of Jean's, officials later said.

The Grammy-winning musician and former Fugees frontman elaborated on the incident, describing his brief detention as a case of racial profiling.

While Jean believed he was being subjected to police brutality, racial profiling and police bias, he explained that he saw the incident from both perspectives because he also has family in law enforcement. He said he remained civil so that he could set an example for his own children.

"I have family on both sides of the lens, but I got a chance to see what happens with a citizen versus a police first-hand. And I have to tell you, I was scared for my life to the point where I could have acted different. And if I acted different, something else would have happened to me," he said in the "GMA" interview.

"Basically, I'm alive to tell my story and my story is not a citizen versus police or police versus a citizen. It's the idea of how can citizens trust the police."

During his "GMA" interview, the Haitian artist said he was coming from the recording studio when authorities pulled him over without communicating with him.

"I feel that I was targeted as a black man. It's clear and it was obvious because when I was getting out of the car and the way that the cops rushed me, the conversation that I was having with them, it was a silent and a deaf conversation," he said.

"For me, this is bigger than a black-and-white issue," he continued. "The part of the issue and the long conversation that we have to have is how do we establish real relationships with the police and the citizen."

Sheriff's officials said that Jean was handcuffed "due to the violent nature of the call," because of the similarity of their cars, the time of day the incident was unfolding and "Mr. Jean’s furtive movements and demeanor." The suspects, who were later apprehended four blocks away, were driving an Acura while Jean was in a Toyota, officials said.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Jean was detained for six minutes during this investigation, as he had no involvement whatsoever in this violent crime," the department said in a statement. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is apologetic for any inconvenience this process caused Mr. Jean. We are grateful we were able to apprehend the robbery suspects and that no one was seriously injured."