Listen: Maren Morris releases 'Dear Hate' in wake of Las Vegas shooting
|Libby Hill
Maren Morris is "sick of not doing enough."
That's what the country music star wrote on her Instagram page Monday night. Morris performed at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night, one day before a gunman opened fire on the festival, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds more.
The comment was part of Morris' announcement that she was releasing her song "Dear Hate," featuring Vince Gill, and that any profits would be donated to the Music City Cares Fund.
"I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out," Morris wrote. "I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time."
She continued: "Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is Dear Hate."