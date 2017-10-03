Listen: Maren Morris releases 'Dear Hate' in wake of Las Vegas shooting

Maren Morris released "Dear Hate" on Monday evening. Morris is donating profits from the song to the Music City Cares Fund, in honor of the Las Vegas shooting.

Maren Morris is "sick of not doing enough."

That's what the country music star wrote on her Instagram page Monday night. Morris performed at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night, one day before a gunman opened fire on the festival, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds more.

The comment was part of Morris' announcement that she was releasing her song "Dear Hate," featuring Vince Gill, and that any profits would be donated to the Music City Cares Fund.