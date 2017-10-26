Twiggy Ramirez responds to assault allegations that got him booted from Marilyn Manson

Guitarist Jeordie White, who made his name as Twiggy Ramirez in Marilyn Manson's shock-rock outfit, has responded to allegations that led Manson (Brian Warner) to release him from the band.

In a statement addressing a former girlfriend's accusations that he raped her, White said that he had only recently been made aware of the allegations, which date from more than 20 years ago.

"I do not condone nonconsensual sex of any kind," White wrote, according to Pitchfork, adding later that "if i have caused anyone pain, I apologize and truly regret it."

White also told the site Metal Injection that he wishes to "spend this time with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety."

Unclear, however, is the precise nature of White's break from the band. White characterized his departure as "taking a leave of absence from Marilyn Manson."

Earlier in the week, Manson posted a statement to Twitter that suggested the erstwhile Twiggy had been given his walking papers.