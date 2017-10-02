'Marshall' premiere canceled in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Jen Yamato
Open Road Films has canceled the planned red carpet premiere of its Thurgood Marshall biopic, "Marshall," in the aftermath of the Sunday mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the distribution company acknowledged a "day of national mourning."
The spokesperson said: "Tonight's event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers and invited guests. Our thoughts are with the the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families and all of those affected."
The premiere was scheduled to take place Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
In "Marshall," which opens theatrically on Oct. 13 and is directed by Oscar-nominated "Django Unchained" filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") stars as the young Marshall, who grew up to become the first African American justice to serve on the Supreme Court. Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown and Kate Hudson costar.
Marshall was sworn into his historic office on this day in 1967. Open Road had planned a high-profile awareness campaign around the 50th anniversary of Marshall's achievement, celebrating Oct. 2 as "Thurgood Marshall Day" with the support of prominent figures such as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-San Pedro), Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) and State Senator Bobby Powell (D-Fla.).
Authorities are still investigating the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others who were attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.