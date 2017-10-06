Men charged with shooting on set of Denzel Washington sequel to ‘The Equalizer’

Denzel Washington and Nash Edgerton in the 2013 movie “The Equalizer.”

Two people have been charged in a shooting on the set of a Denzel Washington movie in Boston that injured two security guards.

The shooting happened early Saturday in the city’s Roxbury section, on the set of a sequel to the “The Equalizer,” authorities said.

Police said nothing was being filmed at the time, and that it does not appear the guards were targeted.

The guards, a 40-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

Police said they arrested two 18-year-olds, Dionte Martinez and Thomas Perkins in connection with the case. They are charged with assault with intent to murder and gun offenses.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office said they were due to be arraigned Friday in Roxbury Municipal Court.

It was not immediately clear whether either man has an attorney.