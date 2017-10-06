Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Men charged with shooting on set of Denzel Washington sequel to ‘The Equalizer’
- 'Pacific Rim Uprising' trailer has John Boyega ready for war — or the apocalypse
- Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ video playing on 12-hour loop at D.C.'s National Mall
- The Weinstein Co. withdraws from Outfest Legacy Awards amid Harvey Weinstein's controversy
- Sam Smith announces 'The Thrill of It All,' details 2018 tour
- Lin-Manuel Miranda releases star-studded Puerto Rico tribute song, ‘Almost Like Praying’
- Stephen Colbert and celebrity puberty photos raise $1 million for Puerto Rico
|Associated Press
Two people have been charged in a shooting on the set of a Denzel Washington movie in Boston that injured two security guards.
The shooting happened early Saturday in the city’s Roxbury section, on the set of a sequel to the “The Equalizer,” authorities said.
Police said nothing was being filmed at the time, and that it does not appear the guards were targeted.
The guards, a 40-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.
Police said they arrested two 18-year-olds, Dionte Martinez and Thomas Perkins in connection with the case. They are charged with assault with intent to murder and gun offenses.
The Suffolk County district attorney’s office said they were due to be arraigned Friday in Roxbury Municipal Court.
It was not immediately clear whether either man has an attorney.