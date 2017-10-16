Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander reportedly tie the knot with a destination wedding

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have reportedly tied the knot.
The "Shame" star and his Oscar-winning partner wed over the weekend in Ibiza, Spain, exchanging vows at the luxurious La Granja resort, People reported.
Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' requests for confirmation.
The pair was spotted wearing wedding rings on the Spanish isle, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They were photographed toasting with family and friends and kissing at a casual outdoor celebration, which the outlet proposed was a post-wedding brunch.
Fassbender, 40, and Vikander, 29, met three years ago while filming the drama "The Light Between Oceans" and have kept their romantic relationship fairly low-key, save for a few promotional appearances timed to the film's release last year.
Vikander also famously planted a kiss on the "Assassin's Creed" and "X-Men" actor just before accepting her 2016 Academy Award for supporting actress in "The Danish Girl."