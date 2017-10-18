'Facts of Life' star Mindy Cohn reveals five-year battle with breast cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month, and "The Facts of Life" star Mindy Cohn has revealed that she's been battling the disease for five years.

The actress, best known for playing Natalie Green in the 1980s sitcom and voicing Velma in the "Scooby-Doo" cartoons, noticed something was amiss in 2012, according to a new interview with People. After visiting the doctor, getting scanned and having a biopsy, she learned she had breast cancer.

"I kept that secret for a long time," said Cohn, 51.

The TV star decided to take a break from Hollywood and underwent what she called a "siege," a draining series of treatments including a lumpectomy, double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.

"I've always been an optimist," she told People. "But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I'd wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn't control any of this. I couldn't fix it."

So she retreated to a farm in upstate New York to battle the disease and recover. She is now cancer-free and "feeling great." Cohn said she plans to climb Machu Picchu in Peru next year and has her sights set back on Hollywood. (She appeared on Food Network's celebrity edition of "Worst Cooks in America" last year.)

"I think I'm a good actress, and I have a lot to offer," she said. "I'm excited to see what I get to do next!"