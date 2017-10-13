'Morning Joe' host Joe Scarborough officially leaves Republican Party

"Morning Joe's" Joe Scarborough made his breakup with the Republican Party Twitter-official on Thursday.

The MSNBC host and former Republican congressman confirmed that he has left the GOP and is now registered as an independent.

Scarborough shared his disillusionment with the party and announced plans to leave it in July after he and Mika Brzezinski, his cohost and fiancee, found themselves frequently in President Trump's cross hairs for being critical of him.

Taking a few more cracks at Trump, the former Florida politician shared a photo of himself with an elections official in Connecticut smiling with a voter form. That form, he quipped, actually was the president's birth certificate, proving the birther conspirator was indeed "born in Nambia" — a country of Trump's own invention.