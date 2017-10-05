Gun-heavy series ‘The Punisher’ pulled from events by Marvel and Netflix in response to Las Vegas massacre

“The Punisher” won't be bringing his guns to Paris or New York this week.

Netflix and Marvel have canceled the rookie series’ two upcoming promotional appearances in response to the Las Vegas massacre.

The streaming service and the comic giant scrapped an event in Paris following a similar decision to bow out of their panel scheduled for Saturday at New York Comic-Con.

Netflix and Marvel had originally planned to screen the first two episodes of “The Punisher” — a series starring Jon Bernthal and trading in bloody visuals and brutal gun violence — during the Nuit Noire (Black Night) event in Paris on Saturday, according to Variety. The event was also slated to simulcast the show's New York Comic-Con panel. But both were canceled out of respect for the shooting victims.

“We are stunned and saddened by this week's senseless act in Las Vegas,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement on Thursday. “After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn't be appropriate for ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ to participate in New York Comic-Con.”

The companies added that “their thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”

The streaming service released the first official trailer for “The Punisher” last month. The long-gestating show stars “The Walking Dead” alum Bernthal as combat veteran Frank Castle, who goes on a vengeful tear after his family is murdered. The comic book on which the character is based has long been considered one of Marvel's darkest and most violent.

Bernthal’s Castle first appeared in the second season of Netflix’s “Daredevil,” and the streaming service announced plans for Castle’s spin-off in April 2016.

No official premiere date has been announced but, according to its trailer, “The Punisher” is supposed to debut sometime this year.

