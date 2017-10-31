Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Netflix halts 'House of Cards' Season 6 production in wake of Kevin Spacey accusations
- Halloween is finally here, and these celebrities have conquered it
- Jay-Z to receive Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award
- Niall Horan's 'Flicker' helps One Direction make chart history
- Rose McGowan on months-old arrest warrant: 'Are they trying to silence me?'
- Stephen Colbert cannot contain his excitement about Paul Manafort indictment
|Libby Hill
Production has halted on "House of Cards" in the wake of a recent accusation levied against Emmy-nominated star Kevin Spacey, Netflix and Media Rights Capital said Tuesday in a joint statement.
"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' Season 6, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," the statement read.
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp on Sunday accused Spacey of an unwanted sexual advance when the "Rent" performer was 14 and the "American Beauty" star was 26.
Spacey's apology, in which he also came out as gay, triggered a swift backlash in Hollywood and beyond.