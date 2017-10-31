Niall Horan's 'Flicker' helps One Direction make chart history

Niall Horan on the “Today” show in New York City on Oct. 26, 2017.

One Direction has been on hiatus for two years, but the boy band is still making a bit of chart history.

With member Niall Horan’s solo debut “Flicker” topping the albums chart, One Direction has now joined the ranks of the Beatles as the only groups to have three of its members hit that No. 1.

“Flicker,” released on Oct. 20 through Capitol Records, moved 152,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Nielsen Music.

Horan follows Harry Styles' album No. 1 earlier this year and a solo effort by Zayn Malik, who left the group ahead of its most recent album.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have yet to release full-length projects, though both have scored hit singles since the band went on hiatus in 2015.



For those not well-versed in Beatles history, members John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison all dropped multiple solo albums that hit No. 1 (Ringo Starr peaked at No. 2).



In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, Horan said he was certain his old band would get back together eventually.

“When it will be, I don’t know,” he said. “I ­prefer not to do it after I’m 40. I’d prefer the next few years.”