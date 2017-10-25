Paul Walker's daughter settles with Porsche in wrongful-death suit

Paul Walker's daughter, who previously settled with the estate of the man who was driving in the fatal crash that killed her actor father in 2013, has reportedly settled a wrongful death suit she filed against Porsche as well.

Meadow Walker was 16 when she filed suit against the automaker in 2015, alleging that her father initially survived the crash in November 2013 but died because he couldn't release his seat belt to escape from the sports car as it burned after a high-speed crash in Santa Clarita.

Now 18, the younger Walker reached a settlement with Porsche on Oct. 16, according to documents obtained by the Blast. The deal — terms of which are reportedly confidential — includes a request that the wrongful-death case be dismissed, and also notes that the "Fast & Furious" franchise actor's father, Paul William Walker III, had also reached an agreement with the car maker.

The Times has reached out to Meadow Walker's attorney for confirmation that a settlement was reached.

Meadow Walker's attorney, Jeff Milam, alleged in 2015 that Porsche's 2005 Carrera GT was not designed to protect its occupants in a crash, even at speeds below its advertised capabilities. It was marketed as a race car with a 605-horsepower engine capable of up to 205 mph.

Porsche attorneys argued in 2015 that the actor was "a knowledgeable and sophisticated user" of the sports car and, as a willing passenger, was responsible for his own death.

A judge previously dismissed a suit against Porsche brought by Kristine Rodas, the widow of Roger Rodas, who was driving when the Carrera GT hit a tree at a high speed and burst into flames. Her suit alleged that design flaws caused her husband's death. The judge decided a roll cage or racing fuel cell would not have prevented Roger Rodas' death from blunt force trauma.

Paul Walker and Roger Rodas were longtime friends. The actor's daughter reached a $10.1-million settlement with Rodas' estate in 2014. Of that money, about $7.2 million went into a trust for Meadow Walker, while nearly $2.9 million was set aside for legal fees, court records said.

Paul Walker was 40 and a passenger in Roger Rodas' Porsche Carrera GT when the two left a charity event in Valencia in 2013 and shortly afterward hit a hit a tree and a concrete lamp post, exploding into flames.

A memorial quickly grew around the crash site, and fans' and friends' public mourning continued for days. The actor was on a break from production on "Furious 7" when he died, and digital effects were used to complete his performance in the film.