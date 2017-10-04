Pauley Perrette confirms she's leaving CBS procedural 'NCIS'

Abby Sciuto is signing off.

Pauley Perrette confirmed rumors Wednesday that she is indeed leaving CBS' unstoppable procedural "NCIS" after this season. The actress, one of the show's remaining original cast members, has played the quirky forensic scientist on the long-running crime drama since it debuted in 2003.

"It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy everything Abby not only for the rest of the season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years," she said in a note posted on Twitter. "All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration. I love her as much as you do."

Perrette also shut down "false stories" about her departure, saying, "no I don't have a skin care line and no my network and show are not mad at me!"

The ensemble series about Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents said farewell to another original cast member in 2016 when Michael Weatherly, who played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo, left the show after a 13-season stint.

"NCIS," which also stars Mark Harmon and David McCallum, kicked off its 15th season on Sept. 26.