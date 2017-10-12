Rose McGowan was suspended from Twitter amid Weinstein scandal. Here's why

"Twitter has suspended me," McGowan wrote in all caps. "There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice." She then included the hashtags #RoseArmy and #WhyWomenDon'tReport.

The "Charmed" actress turned to Instagram after learning of her suspension, sharing an image of Twitter's notification of suspension and lodging a plea to her followers.

Rose McGowan was temporarily suspended from Twitter Wednesday night, after several days of ferociously advocating for victims of sexual assault in the wake of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein .

In the image shared by McGowan, Twitter stated that it had been determined that her account had violated Twitter rules and had thus been temporarily limited to sending direct messages. It additionally stated that McGowan's account would be reinstated after 12 hours, which could be hastened by deleting the offending tweets.

Though the tweets that resulted in her suspension weren't initially identified, Twitter clarified the issue to the Los Angeles Times.

"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team," Twitter's chief spokesperson told The Times in an email Thursday. "We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.

"Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power," the rep continued. "We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."

McGowan had been unrelenting in her advocacy since last week's New York Times article detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

McGowan – who reached a $100,000 settlement with Mr. Weinstein in 1997 following an alleged hotel-room incident at the Sundance Film Festival – had been vocal in recent days about the culpability of those in Hollywood she claimed knew about Weinstein's actions but did nothing.