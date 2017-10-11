Get a sneak peek at Sam Smith's upcoming album, 'The Thrill of It All'

Sam Smith fans can get a glimpse into the making of the English singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album, “The Thrill of It All,” with a new trailer showing him and other musicians at work in the studio.

The album is due Nov. 3 and includes the recently released single “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which has logged more than 95 million views on YouTube since the official video was posted on Sept. 18.

“The Thrill of It All” is the much-anticipated follow-up to his 2014 debut album, “The Lonely Hour,” for which Smith collected four Grammy Awards, including best new artist.

Smith enthusiasts who pre-order the album at Smith’s website will receive a second track, “Pray,” along with “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Among the guest contributors on the new album are Timbaland, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Malay, Stargate and Smith’s friend and collaborator Jimmy Napes.