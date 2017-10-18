Watch Julianne Moore, Emma Stone and others urge voters to #RejectTheNRA in new spot

The advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety and an affilliated group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, released a star-studded public safety announcement Wednesday targeting the National Rifle Assn. in the wake of the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Tunde Adebimpe and Zazie Beetz all appear in the new #RejectTheNRA video that urges voters to contact their elected officials and encourage them to reject legislation that would roll back gun-silencer laws and to reject so-called concealed carry reciprocity.

In the video, stars encourage voters to send a text message "REJECT" to the number 644-33 to be connected to their representatives and to urge officials to commit to supporting gun safety.

"No matter what our day jobs are, we all have a role to play in the fight for gun safety and I’m thrilled that my friends and colleagues have stepped up to encourage more people to take action,” said Moore, who serves as the chair of the Everytown Creative Council, in a statement Wednesday.

“Calling your elected officials and making your voice heard is easier than it seems and makes the crucial difference in stopping bills that would weaken gun safety.”

The video also features celebrities including Jack Antonoff, Elizabeth Banks, Sheryl Crow, Anna Deavere Smith, Laura Dern, Kether Donohue, Gina Gershon, Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, Sam Harris, Bob Kerrey, Melissa McCarthy, Moby, Janel Moloney, Natalie Morales, Julianne Nicholson, Zac Posen, Cynthia Rowley, Emily Saliers, Adam Scott and John Slattery.

The PSA is part of a grassroots movement by Moms Demand Action, which aims to direct 1 million phone calls to reject the NRA and its agenda.

"Some members of Congress are bought by the NRA, and we are all paying the price,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, in a statement announcing the initiative Tuesday. “There is so much more we can do to prevent gun violence, and we’ll start by sending Congress a clear message: Vote with us, or we will vote you out."