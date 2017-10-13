Seth Meyers takes aim at Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein and systemic misogyny

It's been a week — a long, long week — since the New York Times revealed decades of sexual harassment claims against Harvey Weinstein.

On Thursday night's episode of "Late Night," Seth Meyers broke down the systemic misogyny that infects not just Hollywood and Washington, D.C., but the country at large.

"Of course, we have a president who built his political career almost entirely on bullying," Meyers began, focusing his "A Closer Look" segment on both Donald Trump and Weinstein. "His campaign and now his presidency have been, in many ways, a performance of dominance — a performance that has, in many cases, been explicitly misogynist."

Meyers went on to talk about Trump's merciless treatment of Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"What did you do after the hurricane?" Meyers wondered of Trump. "You took a week to even send FEMA. You reminded them about their debts. And then you showed up two weeks after that and chucked paper towels like a teenager in the break room at Costco."

That was a perfect example of male entitlement, Meyers said.

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member then pivoted to the president's own history with sexual harassment accusations, and the fact that during his campaign, 12 women came forward to accuse him of misconduct.

Women, Meyers reminded viewers, whom Trump promised to sue after the election.

"And as we know, Donald Trump keeps all his promises, so those women were sued and found guilty at a trial held right next to the finished Mexican border wall on the same day that Obamacare was repealed," Meyers quipped.

The late-night host had plenty of scorn left over for the accusations against Weinstein as well, waxing about how the Miramax co-founder had been labeled a "dinosaur" by former advisor Lisa Bloom.

"Dinosaurs don't learn new ways! They go extinct. They didn't survive because they learned to type," Meyers said in exasperation. "If you're a dinosaur, then this is your ice age, buddy! And unlike real dinosaurs, no one is ever gonna try and bring back Harvey Weinstein."

Watch the segment above.