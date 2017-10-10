Sharon Jones' final album, 'Soul of a Woman,' due Nov. 17

Sharon Jones, shown performing in 2008 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was battling pancreatic cancer while working on her final studio album, "Soul of a Woman."

“Soul of a Woman,” the final studio album soul singer Sharon Jones recorded with the Dap-Kings before her death at 60 from cancer last year, has been scheduled for release on Nov. 17.

Jones was being treated for pancreatic cancer as she and her longtime band were working on the 11-track collection, which, according to Tuesday’s announcement, is “a lush, orchestral affair [featuring] both their rawest and most sophisticated recordings to date.”

“The last couple of years, Sharon was battling,” Dap-Kings bassist and album producer Bosco Mann said in the statement. “When she was strongest, that’s when we’d go into the studio. Sharon couldn’t phone it in, so we would only work when she was really feeling it.

“Side one is the more raw live side,” Mann said, “while side two is more moody and orchestrated — more of a departure from her carnivorous live persona.”

A video for the song “Matter of Time,” directed by Jeff Broadway and Cory Bailey, has been released ahead of the album’s street date.