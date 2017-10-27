Simon Cowell back home after brief hospitalization

Reality competition mainstay Simon Cowell is back home after a fall resulted in a brief hospital visit.

The "America's Got Talent" judge was taken from his house early Friday morning on a stretcher and was seen wearing a neck brace, the Associated Press and TMZ reported. Cowell reportedly fainted and tumbled backward down a steep staircase at his London home.

Upon returning Friday afternoon, the 58-year-old "American Idol" alum was photographed giving a thumbs-up as he walked himself into the mansion.

"I've got a bit of concussion. I feel better now," Cowell told the Daily Mirror.

Cowell is slated to appear as a judge on the new season of the U.K. talent show "The X Factor" on Saturday.

"I will be back, but I don't know about tomorrow," he said to the Mirror.