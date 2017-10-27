Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Simon Cowell back home after brief hospitalization
- Rose McGowan delivers fiery speech at inaugural Women's Convention: 'It’s time to rise'
- Why, Alexander Skarsgård, why? What happened to his hair?
- Watch Taylor Swift battle with her doppelganger in new video for '...Ready for It?'
- Ken Baker of E! News accused of sexual harassment
- Seth Meyers explains why Fox News seems to prefer ‘an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton is president’
Simon Cowell back home after brief hospitalization
|Nardine Saad
Reality competition mainstay Simon Cowell is back home after a fall resulted in a brief hospital visit.
The "America's Got Talent" judge was taken from his house early Friday morning on a stretcher and was seen wearing a neck brace, the Associated Press and TMZ reported. Cowell reportedly fainted and tumbled backward down a steep staircase at his London home.
Upon returning Friday afternoon, the 58-year-old "American Idol" alum was photographed giving a thumbs-up as he walked himself into the mansion.
"I've got a bit of concussion. I feel better now," Cowell told the Daily Mirror.
Cowell is slated to appear as a judge on the new season of the U.K. talent show "The X Factor" on Saturday.
"I will be back, but I don't know about tomorrow," he said to the Mirror.