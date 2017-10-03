Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Blade Runner 2049' premiere nixes red carpet in light of Las Vegas shooting tragedy
- Tom Petty dies at 66 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest
- Country music's Caleb Keeter after Vegas shooting: 'We need gun control RIGHT. NOW.'
- 'Marshall' premiere canceled in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting
- Route 91 Harvest site a key venue in effort to make Las Vegas a live-music destination
- Las Vegas aftermath: Find loved ones, donate blood, donate funds
- Jason Aldean calls for prayer after 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas
A Star Is Born: India.Arie turns 42 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I have to make sure that I protect my head and not let things get in. My attitude toward what I'm doing creates everything else that surrounds it. If I decided to get upset because someone calls [one of my songs] preachy, when in my opinion it's just being really honest, then somewhere in the back of my mind, I wouldn't be able to do that again, just pour everything out.
India.Arie, 2003
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Who needs critics?