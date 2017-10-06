Stephen Colbert and celebrity puberty photos raise $1 million for Puerto Rico

If there's one thing that Stephen Colbert and actor-comic Nick Kroll's #PuberMe fundraising campaign established, it's that celebrity awkwardness may be just as valuable as celebrity beauty.

On "The Late Show" on Thursday night, Colbert shared the final tally of the philanthropic endeavor, with Kroll calling from Argentina to weigh in.

The celebrity puberty photos shared raised $233,000, provided by the AmeriCone Dream Fund, Colbert announced. Kroll then shared that the cast and crew of his Netflix series "Big Mouth" would be fronting an additional $100,000 for Puerto Rico.

To that news, Colbert revealed that Les Moonves and CBS had decided to match that amount, bringing the total funds raised to $666,000.

"That's the devil's donation, Stephen," Kroll said of the number.

"Yes," Colbert agreed, "If the devil was nice, that's how much he'd give."

But wait! There's more.

Colbert then shared that thanks to the more than 75,000 tweets generated by #PuberMe from non-celebrities, the AmeriCone Dream Fund was offering an additional $266,000 to Puerto Rico.

Not to be outdone, Kroll offered an additional $67,000 from "Big Mouth," joking that he had "sold a kidney" to garner the extra funds.

But that leaves just $999,000 for Puerto Rico. A shame, really, that they didn't have one more awkward celebrity offering to make it an even $1 million.

Enter star of stage and screen Lin-Manuel Miranda!

Miranda stopped by "The Late Show" to share a childhood video of himself singing sadly about missing Puerto Rico and hating New York City, a delightful way to celebrate the spirit of #PuberMe fundraiser.