Stevie Wonder to perform 'Talking Book,' 'Innervisions' albums for 2017 holiday benefit
|Randy Lewis
Stevie Wonder will perform two of his watershed 1970s albums, “Talking Book” and “Innervisions,” back to back for the 21st edition of his annual House Full of Toys benefit concert, slated to take place Dec. 10 at Staples Center.
“Even though House Full of Toys will be celebrating 21 years,” Wonder said in a statement, "the joy of giving in the spirit of song will make this night such pleasured fun for the old and young."
The idea to perform two albums follows previous holiday benefit shows in 2013 and 2014, when he focused on his 1976 album “Songs in the Key of Life,” performing the double album in its entirety with numerous guests, including several who performed on the album four decades earlier.
The success of those shows prompted a tour in which Wonder took the presentation to nearly a dozen cities.
“Talking Book,” released in 1972, represented his maturation as a songwriter, instrumentalist, vocalist and producer after he had first gained fame as a wunderkind who scored a No. 1 single and album at age 13 with the hit “Fingertips (Part 1)” and the companion album “Little Stevie Wonder/The 12 Year Old Genius.”
“Talking Book,” arriving nearly a decade later, became his second Top 10 album up to that point in his career, and spawned two more No. 1 singles, “Superstition” and “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.” The album also helped earn him a slot as the opening act for the Rolling Stones on their 1972 U.S. tour supporting their “Exile on Main Street” album.
“Innervisions,” which followed in 1973, further demonstrated his remarkable artistic growth and ambition through such career high watermarks as “Higher Ground,” “Living for the City,” “All in Love Is Fair” and “Don’t You Worry 'Bout a Thing.”
It earned Wonder his first album of the year Grammy Award, and began a remarkable run of three such awards for his consecutive album releases — “Fulfillingness' First Finale” in 1974 and “Songs in the Key of Life” in 1976.
When Paul Simon took the award in 1975 for his album “Still Crazy After All These Years,” which was released between “Fulfillingness' First Finale” and “Songs in the Key of Life,” he famously thanked Wonder “for not releasing an album last year.”
House Full of Toys began more than two decades ago, with Wonder inviting various musician friends to perform for audiences who were asked to bring new unwrapped toys to be delivered during the holidays to underprivileged families around Los Angeles.
Last year’s event featured Queen Latifah, Lionel Richie, John Legend, Rachel Platten, Anderson .Paak and other guests. Performers for this year’s event have not been announced.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 27, and range from $49.50 to $159.50. Full information is available at axs.com.