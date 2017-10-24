Notorious photographer Terry Richardson no longer welcome at Condé Nast International

Notorious celebrity and fashion photographer Terry Richardson has been banned from working with any magazines under the Condé Nast International umbrella.

Condé Nast U.S. operates independently of the international group and has not worked with Richardson for years. "Condé Nast has nothing planned with him going forward," a U.S. spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a leaked memo obtained by the Telegraph, an executive with the overseas media group -- which publishes international editions of Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair, among others -- told key staff that Richardson shoots already commissioned or those that have been completed but not published "should be killed and substituted with other material."

Richardson, whom Britain's Sunday Times called "the Harvey Weinstein of fashion," has a reputation for sexual content in much of his work. He has teamed with the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Kate Upton.

Over the years, a number of less-famous models have gone on the record with various media outlets to allege Richardson's sexual misconduct during shoots and elsewhere.