Watch the first trailer for 'Phantom Thread,' possibly Daniel Day-Lewis' final film

|Tre'vell Anderson
The official trailer for "Phantom Thread," possibly the final role of Daniel Day-Lewis' acting career, debuted Monday. The three-time Oscar winner announced back in June that he will be retiring.
From famed writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson ("There Will Be Blood," "Magnolia"), "Phantom Thread" is set in the fashion world of 1950s London. Day-Lewis plays a dressmaker commissioned to design for members of high society and the royal family and who falls in love with a waitress, played by Vicky Krieps. Lesley Manville and Camilla Rutherford also star.
Due out on Christmas, the film is one of the final award-season contenders to be released. Will Day-Lewis nab another nomination come Oscars time? Perhaps.
Check out the trailer below: