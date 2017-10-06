Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ video playing on 12-hour loop at D.C.'s National Mall

Donald Trump, left, actress Arianne Zucker, and Billy Bush, then an "Access Hollywood" host, are seen in an image from a 2005 recording.

As Hollywood continues to react to a report detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Washington, D.C., is getting a 12-hour public screening of the president’s lecherous “Access Hollywood” video.

The demonstration being held on the National Mall is organized by UltraViolet, a women’s advocacy group, to commemorate the almost one-year anniversary of the hot-mic tape’s release by the Washington Post.

“The ‘Access Hollywood’ video was a disgusting display of Trump’s true colors. It was not so-called ‘locker room talk,’ it was a man bragging about sexually assaulting women. That man may now sit in the Oval Office, but we will not let him — or anyone else — forget the tape or those comments,” Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet, said in a statement released Thursday.

“Following the release of this footage, numerous women came forward to accuse Trump of sexual assault, and we have only seen this boorish behavior continue since taking office. The Donald Trump on that tape is the same Donald Trump that sits in the Oval Office every day, aggressively pursuing an anti-woman agenda, including the active dismantling of legal protections for survivors of sexual assault. That is why we are showing the video on loop in D.C., and that is why it is all the more important that we stand up and ‘grab back,’ ” Thomas concluded.

UltraViolet’s protest Friday took place at the same time as the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era legislation that forced employers to provide women with contraceptives at no cost as part of their health plans.

In addition to the “Access Hollywood” perpetual screening from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, UltraViolet also held a “Rally to Grab Back” at noon in D.C.’s Lafayette Square. The group was joined by Planned Parenthood, Working Families and NARAL to continue to lobby for women’s rights.