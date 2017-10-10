USC rejects $5-million pledge from Harvey Weinstein to fund foundation for women filmmakers

As allegations of sexual harassment against embattled film mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to unfold, the USC School of Cinematic Arts said Tuesday that it is rejecting a $5-million pledge Weinstein had made to fund a program for female filmmakers.

Weinstein referenced the pledge last week in a statement to the New York Times in response to the paper's exhaustive story detailing accusations of sexual misconduct against him going back decades. "It will be named after my mom, and I won't disappoint her," he wrote.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, USC said simply, “The USC School of Cinematic Arts will not proceed with Mr. Weinstein’s pledge to fund a $5M endowment for women filmmakers."

The announcement follows shortly after a USC student named Tiana Lowe launched a petition on Change.org calling on the school to refuse what she called "Harvey Weinstein's blood money."

"We are blessed with the expansive and charitable Trojan family," Lowe wrote. "We don’t need this money. What we need is some damn principles."

Within hours the petition had gathered more than 300 signatures.

