Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Wendy Williams collapses during her live show
- Netflix halts 'House of Cards' Season 6 production in wake of Kevin Spacey accusations
- Halloween is finally here, and these celebrities have conquered it
- Jay-Z to receive Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award
- Niall Horan's 'Flicker' helps One Direction make chart history
- Rose McGowan on months-old arrest warrant: 'Are they trying to silence me?'
Wendy Williams collapses during her live show
|Libby Hill
How you doin', Wendy Williams?
The answer is probably not as positive as usual, as the enthusiastic talk show host suffered a scary — not spooky — moment during Tuesday morning's live broadcast.
Clad in a glitzy Statue of Liberty costume, Williams began slurring her words while introducing an audience participation segment late in the Halloween broadcast. Eyes wide, the host then went silent and stumbled before collapsing.
The show quickly cut to commercial, and upon returning Williams was adamant that her fall had not been staged.
"That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back," Williams proclaimed before continuing the show.
"Wendy fainted on-air this morning," a spokesperson for "The Wendy Williams Show" told The Times via email Tuesday morning. "She is dehydrated and is on her way home to rest and sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and finished the show in true Wendy spirit. She has never missed a day of work, and will continue all shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow."
It was a sentiment echoed on Williams' official Twitter account as well.
"Everybody relax. I’m doing fine, just need some water and electrolytes," read a tweet posted on Williams' feed. "On another note, I stayed and laid Halloween, LOL! Shout out to my magnificent Glam Squad and Ceaser Galindo the costume designer. More on this tomorrow."
Williams' Halloween show wasn't a total drag, however. Actor Jerry O'Connell stopped by in a truly disturbing costume attempting to depict multiple Kardashians at once.