Harvey Weinstein expelled from motion picture academy
With news of Harvey Weinstein's film academy expulsion, Twitter wonders, 'Who's next?'

Libby Hill
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to expel Harvey Weinstein during an emergency meeting Saturday following accusations against the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment and assault -- and the reaction on social media was immediate.

Celebrities touted the academy's announcement, which it said in a statement was meant to "send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over." 

Many voiced the inevitable question: With Weinstein out, which other embattled figures might next face censure? Still active among the academy ranks are a number of controversial figures, including Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski, both of whom have faced accusations of sexual assault.

Other Twitter reactions turned their focus to President Trump.

