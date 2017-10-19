Women in animation industry call for an end to sexism and sexual harassment

As the fallout from Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse scandal continues, 217 women -- and gender-nonconforming people -- in the animation industry have come forward with an open letter to more than a dozen studios demanding an end to sexism and sexual harassment in their field.

"In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, many of the women who work in animation have begun discussing more openly issues that we have dealt with quietly throughout our careers," the letter begins.

"As we came together to share our stories of sexism, sexual harassment and, in some cases, sexual assault, we were struck by the pervasiveness of the problem.

"We resolve to do everything we can to prevent anyone else from being victimized. We are united in our mission to wipe out sexual harassment in the animation industry, and we will no longer be silent," the letter concludes.

The document was sent Thursday to executives at major animation studios that include Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Cartoon Network, DreamWorks and Sony.

The Times obtained the letter, and you can read it in its entirety here.

Among the more than 200 names who signed the letter is Rebecca Sugar, creator of Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe"; Fox's "Bob's Burgers" writer and producer Wendy Molyneaux; and contributors to multiple animated projects such as "BoJack Horseman," "The Powerpuff Girls" and "Adventure Time," among others.