Women in animation industry call for an end to sexism and sexual harassment

|Chris Barton
As the fallout from Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse scandal continues, 217 women -- and gender-nonconforming people -- in the animation industry have come forward with an open letter to more than a dozen studios demanding an end to sexism and sexual harassment in their field.
"In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, many of the women who work in animation have begun discussing more openly issues that we have dealt with quietly throughout our careers," the letter begins.
"As we came together to share our stories of sexism, sexual harassment and, in some cases, sexual assault, we were struck by the pervasiveness of the problem.
"We resolve to do everything we can to prevent anyone else from being victimized. We are united in our mission to wipe out sexual harassment in the animation industry, and we will no longer be silent," the letter concludes.
The document was sent Thursday to executives at major animation studios that include Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Cartoon Network, DreamWorks and Sony.
The Times obtained the letter, and you can read it in its entirety here.
Among the more than 200 names who signed the letter is Rebecca Sugar, creator of Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe"; Fox's "Bob's Burgers" writer and producer Wendy Molyneaux; and contributors to multiple animated projects such as "BoJack Horseman," "The Powerpuff Girls" and "Adventure Time," among others.
The news comes in the wake of claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by Chris Savino, the 46-year-old creator of the Nickelodeon series "Loud House." Among those who came forward about Savino was "BoJack Horseman" director Anne Walker Farrell, who wrote on Twitter that she was harassed by Savino when she was 20 years old. (Farrell was among those who signed the open letter.)
The website Cartoon Brew reported that as many as 12 women have come forward with allegations against Savino, who was reportedly placed on leave of absence by the network last week.
When asked for comment about Savino and his employment status, a Nickelodeon spokesperson released a statement to the Times: “Viacom is committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, and to fostering a workplace free from harassment," it read.
"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific employee matters, but we take all allegations of this nature very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and take any necessary actions as a result."