Woody Allen 'sad' for Weinstein, hopes scandal doesn't spark 'witch hunt'
|Sonaiya Kelley
Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal has sent shock waves through Hollywood, with high profile figures like Quentin Tarantino and Jane Fonda speaking out against the film mogul. Controversial director Woody Allen is the latest to chime in with his opinion, speaking to the BBC to admonish Weinstein's actions. Kind of.
"No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness," he told the BBC. "And they wouldn't, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie. ... But you do hear a million fanciful rumors all the time. And some turn out to be true and some — many — are just stories about this actress, or that actor."
Allen went on to say he is "sad" for Weinstein, who was recently ousted from the Motion Picture Academy after a number of women came forward to accuse him of assault.
"The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved," Allen told the BBC. "Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up."
The director, who was accused of abusing adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 2014, went on to say he hoped the scandal wouldn't lead to a "witch hunt."
"You also don't want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That's not right either."