Writers Guild of America condemns embattled filmmaker James Toback over sexual misconduct allegations

Director James Toback photographed in September at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his new movie, "The Private Life of a Modern Woman."

As accusations of sexual harassment against director James Toback continue to mount – now numbering in the hundreds – the Writers Guild of America, East, of which Toback is a member, issued a statement Tuesday morning condemning him.

“The allegations against James Toback are deeply troubling. They are both extensive and consistent, and this sort of behavior cannot be tolerated," the WGAE said.

For now, the guild did not announce any steps to revoke Toback's membership. But the WGAE stated that it is "conducting a thorough review of all the ways the union can fight to ensure that our members can work in an atmosphere free from sexual harassment and aggression."

On Sunday, The Times released an investigation detailing dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct involving Toback stretching back decades, a report that prompted a further flood of accusations.

Toback earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for the 1991 film "Bugsy" and has written and directed a dozen films, including "The Pick-Up Artist," "Black and White," "When Will I Be Loved" and, most recently, "The Private Life of a Modern Woman."

The WGAE is the only major Hollywood guild of which Toback remains a member. In the past 12 years, he fell out of both the motion picture academy and the Directors Guild of America, in both cases for not paying his dues.