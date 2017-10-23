Ewan McGregor seen smooching costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead after quiet split from his wife

Ewan McGregor and his wife of 22 years have quietly called it quits, and now he looks to have something romantic going now with "Fargo" costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The "Moulin Rouge" actor was photographed "snogging" Winstead in a busy London cafe, the Sun reported Sunday. After an hour in "deep conversation," they zipped away on his motorcycle, the paper said.

Earlier this month, according to E! News, the two were spotted getting affectionate at a hotel and spa. They had arrived at the English countryside establishment via helicopter, the outlet said.

Turns out McGregor, 46, and Eve Mavrakis, 51, split in May, according to a family source who talked to People. The former couple have four daughters, the oldest of whom, Clara McGregor, is a model in her 20s.

Also in May, Winstead, 32, and her writer husband, Riley Stearns, announced that they had "decided to move on" from their 15-year relationship. "We are still ride or die, just in a different way now," she said on Instagram in a now-deleted post that was captured by People.

"We still love each other very much, but we’re different people with different paths and different futures. I can’t wait to see where we both end up," Stearns wrote at the time, also on Instagram, also deleted.

Winstead and McGregor joined the "Fargo" cast in the show's third season. It shoots primarily in Calgary, Canada, where, according to the actress' Instagram, it can be "pretty lovely."

Of course, the locations the show hit in Los Angeles were pretty lovely as well.