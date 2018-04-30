Straw-on-request laws seem silly, but they sure change the conversation about plastic trash

Apr. 30, 2018, 1:34 p.m.
- Plastic Trash
Los Angeles is the latest California city looking at passing a straws-on-request law. There’s a state law proposed too. What this means is restaurants and other food joints may hand over a plastic straw only to customers who ask for one.
Before you groan and say, “what a silly and meaningless law,” consider how often plastic straws have been foisted upon you just in the last week. Fast food places stick a straw in drinks as a matter of course. In recent years, even sit-down restaurants have taken to sticking a straw in water glasses before delivering them to customers. Happens to me all the time.
Having to ask for a straw puts the onus back on the customer, who may indeed need and want one. But it comes with a subtle but potent message about the environmental cost involved. (Just check out this distressing video of a plastic straw being extracted from the nose of a sea turtle for a clue.)
Apr. 30, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
- Trump
- Politics
If the negotiations with North Korea actually denuclearize the Korean peninsula, it would be such an epic accomplishment that South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes President Trump would deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.
That’s what a spokesman for Moon told Reuters on Monday. And although Democrats probably wouldn’t go that far — I’m just guessing here — they have grudgingly given Trump credit for North Korea’s entry into talks.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), who is, umm, not Trump’s biggest fan, had this to say Sunday on ABC’s “This Week”:
Apr. 30, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
- Tech
The much-ballyhooed 5G wireless technology is so revolutionary, it could transform the U.S. mobile phone industry even before it arrives. But who needs it?
The next-generation tech appears to be one of the major rationales behind the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-most-popular mobile phone networks in the United States. Deploying 5G, which calls for a comparatively dense build-out of antennas in urban areas, will be costly and time-consuming, and it’s not entirely clear why the United States needs four copies of this infrastructure.
But telecom analyst Dave Burstein has raised a bigger question: What if 5G isn’t such a big leap after all? With equipment vendors pushing the capabilities of the current technology (known as 4G LTE) above 1 gigabit per second in peak speeds, 5G can seem more evolutionary than revolutionary.