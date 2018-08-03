A federal judge slaps the Trump administration for arbitrarily ending DACA just because it wanted to

Aug. 3, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
A U.S. district judge ruled late Friday that the Trump administration must fully reinstate the Obama-era Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program because President Trump’s decision to end it was “was arbitrary and capricious” and the government’s legal justification was “inadequately explained.”
Judge John D. Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia affirmed his earlier finding that the Department of Homeland Security failed to offer a reasonable argument for ending DACA, and that a more recent DHS memo rationalizing the decision to end deportation protections for the Dreamers “fails to elaborate meaningfully on the agency’s primary rationale for its decision: the judgment that the policy was unlawful and unconstitutional.”
Aug. 3, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
It’s becoming routine: The New York Times hires someone for its opinion section who’s not a usual suspect, and an aggrieved group on the right or left starts a flame war. The latest target: Sarah Jeong, a tech writer for the Verge, whom the Times’ editorial board officially snapped up Wednesday.
Jeong’s critics have been recirculating a number of tweets she made from 2013 to 2015 that blast white people in general, white men in particular. Here’s an example:
Jeong says the tweets were taken out of the larger context in which they were uttered — she was responding in kind to some of the abuse she’s received on Twitter, where it’s open season on female tech writers (being Asian only intensifies the heat, evidently). She offered two examples of the latter, only one of which is printable: “If I saw you, I would sock you right in your lesbian face.”
Aug. 2, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
Pope Francis threw the weight of the Catholic Church behind the death-penalty abolition movement on Thursday, releasing a new church teaching that says – quoting a speech by the pope last year – that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.” That may come as a surprise to Catholics who thought the church already opposed the death penalty.
And it did, in most instances, as spelled out in Catechism No. 2267, which Francis changed in May but didn’t announce until he released a “Letter to the Bishops” on Thursday. The Church previously carved out an exception for an execution “if this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor.” Though it also said such circumstances “are very rare, if not practically nonexistent,” as Pope John Paul II wrote in his 1995 “Evangelium Vitae” on the sanctity of life.
Aug. 2, 2018, 10:49 a.m.
These are dark times, friends.
California's on fire, again, and seemingly always will be. The economy is allegedly doing well, but the numbers on our paychecks remain stagnant. No one in the White House knows how to change the president's Twitter password. It has been 13 whole months since we last saw a new "Game of Thrones" episode.
And now, our beloved MoviePass is as good as dead. Let's call it advanced life support, with deep-pocketed investors providing infusions of cash to stop the whole thing from flatlining for good.
Aug. 2, 2018, 10:37 a.m.
The Trump administration announced on Thursday it would make good on its threats to end Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks.
Environmental advocates across the country are livid. And, yes, at first glance this action may like seem a catastrophic blow to the effort to curb the effects of global warming. Tailpipe exhaust from vehicles is now America’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Here’s the thing: Obama’s fuel efficiency rules were, in actual practice, decidedly unhelpful. In many ways they made things worse. And I’m not just being a counterintuitive troll.
Aug. 1, 2018, 1:17 p.m.
Researchers for the Global Footprint Network say the world, as of Aug. 1, has used up all the sustainable global resources for the year, meaning that we are “using nature 1.7 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.7 Earths.” And Aug. 1 marks the earliest global consumption has crossed that sustainability line — or Earth Overshoot Day, as the organization calls it.
So what does that really mean? According to GFN, we reach overshoot when “humanity’s annual demand on nature exceeds what Earth’s ecosystems can renew in that year.” Or as the Quartz website put it, it’s “the equivalent of drawing down capital rather than living off interest.”
And that’s not good.
Aug. 1, 2018, 12:16 p.m.
The Trump administration is so eager to roll back an Obama-era mandate that cars, light trucks and SUVs become more fuel efficient, it’s planning to throw every possible justification for doing so against the wall to see what sticks.
One assertion: People will drive less if their vehicles get fewer miles per gallon, lowering the risk of crashes. That’s according to excerpts from a draft of the administration’s proposal obtained by the Associated Press.
This is a stretch, as several experts told the AP. There is little evidence that more driving equals more crash fatalities. Since the mid-1970s, the number of vehicle miles driven each year has increased while the number of motor vehicle fatalities has decreased.
Aug. 1, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
It’s every employee’s nightmare: the boss asking — no, demanding — that you do something he knows you can’t do.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has been living that nightmare for a year and a half. It took a darker turn Wednesday morning, when President Trump called on Sessions to do something that would cement the attorney general’s place in the history books, and not in a good way.
The key line is in the third tweet in this sequence, after the long quote from Trump apologist Alan Dershowitz:
Jul. 31, 2018, 1:10 p.m.
One of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s top executives, Matthew Albence, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning and described facilities for housing detained families in the country without permission as “more like a summer camp” than a place of incarceration.
Immigration advocates, lawsuits and news stories say otherwise.
Jul. 31, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Charles Blahous, a conservative number-cruncher with an abiding skepticism about entitlement programs, grabbed dueling headlines Monday with a paper on the cost of “Medicare for All,” the single-payer health insurance proposal championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Blahous, senior research strategist at the right-leaning Mercatus Center at George Mason University, projected that enrolling all Americans in Medicare would increase federal spending by almost $33 trillion over 10 years once it’s fully implemented. That’s an average of $3.3 trillion a year, which amounts to 75% of the total federal budget for the coming fiscal year. According to Blahous, by the 10th year, the increase in spending alone would consume almost 13% of the U.S. economy.
Hoo boy.