A fond farewell to MoviePass, the only good thing about 2018

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is shown here with President-elect Trump in November 2016 at a Trump golf club in New Jersey. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s a time-honored practice by defense lawyers to insist that their clients didn’t do what they’re accused of doing, but then to add that even if they did, it wasn’t a crime. The latter almost sounds like an admission of guilt, but it’s really just a fallback plan in case the evidence against their client proves to be strong.

Which is why eyebrows shot up when President Trump’s current lawyer, former federal prosecutor and ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, told CNN on Monday that “I don't even know if that's a crime, colluding about Russians.”

Prior to that interview, the Trump team had unequivocally denied that any collusion had occurred between the Trump campaign and agents of the Russian government. Going from “no collusion” to “collusion is not a crime” is quite a shift.