Jun. 4, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
The Supreme Court on Monday finally issued its ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, aka the “gay-wedding cake case.”
Three quick points:
· The 7-2 decision is narrower than some social conservatives would prefer, focusing in large part on the majority’s perception that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission displayed hostility toward Christian baker Jack Philips’ religious convictions against same-sex marriage. This issue also featured in last December’s oral argument in the case, as I explained here.
Jun. 4, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
By a whole bunch of different metrics, too few women occupy leadership positions in U.S. businesses. Just look at corporate boards of directors: At the 3,000 companies tracked on the Russell 3000 index, fewer than 1 in 6 board seats is filled by a woman. More than a quarter of the California companies in that group had no female directors at all. The representation of women is far higher on corporate boards in Western European countries, several of which mandate that women hold 30% to 40% of the board seats.
Jun. 2, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
- Opinion
- Election 2018
- Rich Dudes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente is running for U.S. Senate in California’s June 5 primary.
And in Washington on Aug. 7.
And in Minnesota on Aug. 14.
Jun. 1, 2018, 1:29 p.m.
It’s a good question, and one that has come up more than once since the Los Angeles Times editorial board decided to throw in with former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in the governor’s race on June 5: What about
Jun. 1, 2018, 1:01 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
A week ago, when President Trump’s much-ballyhooed super-summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was suddenly canceled, I wrote an editorial for The Times asking whether, “seriously, is anyone really shocked?” But just to be clear, I’m no more shocked by the fact that it is back on than I was that it was cancelled in the first place.
That’s because Trump is the most erratic, impulsive, inconsistent leader imaginable. And the guy he’s planning to meet across the table is hardly a paragon of diplomatic gravitas himself.
From the start, the summit was undertaken in, to say the least, an unorthodox manner. It began with name-calling between Little Rocket Man and the Dotard, with the protagonists hurling insults, calling each other “deranged,” “short,” “lunatic,” “reckless,” “fat,” etc. It also included more serious threats: We will “totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said at one point. Kim said: “The entire area of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range.”
Jun. 1, 2018, 11:43 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
As bad as the Trump administration and congressional Republicans have made things for Americans who buy health insurance in the individual market, it could be worse. In fact, the Trump administration may make it worse later this year, just in time for the midterm elections.
Specifically, the administration is considering a way to increase the pain inflicted by its decision last year to stop reimbursing insurers for certain subsidies they are required to provide low-income Americans enrolled in Obamacare plans. These “cost-sharing subsidies” lower deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses. The decision shifted the cost of billions of dollars’ worth of subsidies from federal taxpayers onto the people buying health insurance in the individual market.
Insurers and regulators in most states found a way to redirect that bullet so that taxpayers continued to absorb much or all of the cost. Now, however, officials at the Department of Health and Human Services are thinking about barring this practice, resulting in higher premiums for more of the roughly 20 million Americans who buy insurance in that market.
Jun. 1, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Swamp
Like his predecessors, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo allows his name to appear on a vast number of statements issued by the State Department, a lot of which land in my email inbox.
For example, Pompeo on Friday extended “my best wishes and congratulations to our friends in Italy on this 72nd anniversary of the foundation of the Italian Republic.”
But Pompeo’s name also appeared on a message with potentially more political significance than “Happy Birthday, Italy.”
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- The Swamp
In keeping with this week’s theme of double standards, how does President Trump get away with tipping off the markets about this month’s jobs report — something his predecessors never dared to do?
At 7:21 a.m. Eastern time, Trump tweeted this:
Here’s what happened next, according to the Washington Post:
May. 31, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
In introducing the State Department’s latest report on international religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week waxed lyrical about the importance of religious liberty in America’s constitutional system.
“Religious freedom is in the American bloodstream,” Pompeo said. “It’s what brought the pilgrims here from England. Our founders understood it as our first freedom. That is why they articulated it so clearly in the 1st Amendment.”
Not quite.
May. 31, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
For the first time in four years, the number of homeless people in Los Angeles County decreased. It was only by a modest 3% (and 5% in just the city of L.A.) but that is still a significant reversal of a disturbing trend of double-digit increases in recent years.
The dip was welcome news, but the overall picture remains grim — 53,195 homeless people in the county, 31,516 of them in the city. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which administers the count, also says that more than 16,000 homeless people were housed, which is the highest number ever. It’s a sign that city and county agencies are treating the problem as the crisis that it is and directing more money into housing, services and outreach.
The most progress was made with homeless veterans, whose ranks decreased by 18%, to 3,910, and chronically homeless individuals, whose numbers dropped 16%, to 14,389. The latter figure reflects how county and city officials focused much of their efforts on housing the most vulnerable portion of the homeless population.