Another day, another Trump call for Robert Mueller's head

Aug. 1, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- The Witch Hunt
It’s every employee’s nightmare: the boss asking — no, demanding — that you do something he knows you can’t do.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has been living that nightmare for a year and a half. It took a darker turn Wednesday morning, when President Trump called on Sessions to do something that would cement the attorney general’s place in the history books, and not in a good way.
The key line is in the third tweet in this sequence, after the long quote from Trump apologist Alan Dershowitz:
Jul. 31, 2018, 1:10 p.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
One of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s top executives, Matthew Albence, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning and described facilities for housing detained families in the country without permission as “more like a summer camp” than a place of incarceration.
Immigration advocates, lawsuits and news stories say otherwise.
Jul. 31, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
- Opinion
Charles Blahous, a conservative number-cruncher with an abiding skepticism about entitlement programs, grabbed dueling headlines Monday with a paper on the cost of “Medicare for All,” the single-payer health insurance proposal championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Blahous, senior research strategist at the right-leaning Mercatus Center at George Mason University, projected that enrolling all Americans in Medicare would increase federal spending by almost $33 trillion over 10 years once it’s fully implemented. That’s an average of $3.3 trillion a year, which amounts to 75% of the total federal budget for the coming fiscal year. According to Blahous, by the 10th year, the increase in spending alone would consume almost 13% of the U.S. economy.
Hoo boy.
Jul. 31, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- The Witch Hunt
It’s a time-honored practice by defense lawyers to insist that their clients didn’t do what they’re accused of doing, but then to add that even if they did, it wasn’t a crime. The latter almost sounds like an admission of guilt, but it’s really just a fallback plan in case the evidence against their client proves to be strong.
Which is why eyebrows shot up when President Trump’s current lawyer, former federal prosecutor and ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, told CNN on Monday that “I don't even know if that's a crime, colluding about Russians.”
Prior to that interview, the Trump team had unequivocally denied that any collusion had occurred between the Trump campaign and agents of the Russian government. Going from “no collusion” to “collusion is not a crime” is quite a shift.
Jul. 30, 2018, 12:41 p.m.
- Opinion
- Guns and Ammo
- We're All Doomed
- Rule of Law
There have been some skirmishes in federal courts recently over efforts by a Texas pro-gun zealot to let people download software instructions that will direct a 3-D printer to create an untraceable gun. It’s a dangerously bad idea, but unfortunately, the man — Cody Wilson, who runs the nonprofit Defense Distributed — is perfectly within his rights, as the Times editorial board explained three years ago.
What? The pro-gun control Los Angeles Times siding with the gun nuts? Well, yeah, in this case, because what’s at stake is not the 2nd Amendment covering gun rights, but the 1st Amendment covering free speech. We reach dangerous ground when we let the government — federal, state or local — tell people what information they can and can’t share over the internet.
The issue first surfaced in 2013 when the State Department went after Wilson, arguing that making the computer programming available globally via the internet put him afoul of U.S. laws on gun exports. But that was an overreach. Wilson wasn’t shipping weapons, he was sharing information — specifically, computer code, which courts have held is speech.
Jul. 30, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
We’re learning a lot about the inner workings of the White House from President Trump.
As it turns out, not only is there a nuclear button — and it’s bigger than the one in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s hands — there’s also an on-off switch for the federal bureaucracy.
In other words, if Congress doesn’t pass an immigration bill, click! The switch gets flipped, and all non-essential government workers are sent home temporarily without pay.
Jul. 27, 2018, 11:53 a.m.
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
New York City may become the first major city in the nation to cap the number of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing drivers operating on public streets.
The City Council is considering a proposal that would halt the issuance of most new for-hire vehicle licenses while the city conducts a yearlong study of the industry, according to the New York Times. The council may also limit the number of vehicles operating in an area and could decline to renew a permit if a “need” for service isn’t demonstrated, the Verge reported.
Critics say the city has to crack down because ride-hail vehicles are clogging the streets — there are now 100,000 for-hire vehicles licensed in the city, up from 40,000 in 2011 — as well as siphoning riders from public transit and depressing incomes for taxi and livery drivers. Mayor Bill de Blasio tried unsuccessfully to cap the number of Ubers on NYC streets in 2015.
Jul. 27, 2018, 8:29 a.m.
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
It doesn’t take much of a science background to recognize that human activity has made a significant impact on the natural state of the world. But a new study measures that impact in an unseen area: the world’s oceans. And it’s not good news.
According to a study reported in Current Biology, only 13% of the oceans can be considered marine wilderness, compared with about 20% of the dry land globally that falls into the wilderness category (and that percentage is dwindling quickly). The study is the first effort to map global marine wilderness areas.
Jul. 27, 2018, 8:01 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
As a candidate in 2016, Donald Trump promised that economic growth would rise to 4% or more if he were elected. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the economy may finally have finally complied.
According to the bureau’s preliminary estimate, the U.S. gross domestic product increased 4.1% (adjusted for inflation) in the months of April through June. That’s up from 2.2% in the first three months of the year, and 2.8% in 2017.
Naturally, the president and administration officials credited Trump policies for the boffo numbers. And there’s certainly a connection.
Jul. 27, 2018, 7:52 a.m.
- Trump
- The Witch Hunt
- The Swamp
This is the corner President Trump has painted himself into: He lies with such abandon that nothing he says can be taken at face value. And that includes his denial Friday morning that he knew ahead of time about a meeting between a group of campaign advisors (including his son Donald Jr.) and Russians whom his son thought were peddling dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
CNN reported Thursday night that Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, is ready to tell special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team that he was present at a meeting during which Trump Jr. told his father about the upcoming meeting, and that Trump approved. Trump and his circle have denied that the then-candidate knew anything about the meeting until well after the fact.