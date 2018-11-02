If elections are all about 'the economy, stupid,' the blue wave is in trouble

Last spring the International Maritime Organization , a United Nations body overseeing global shipping, came to a significant agreement: Its signatories would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping 50% by 2050, in keeping with the spirit of the 2015 Paris agreement. As The Times editorial board noted then, the devil would be in the details, which were to be hammered out at meeting in October.

Well, the meeting came and went, and so did hope that an industry that produces carbon missions on a par with the entire country of Germany would work quickly to reduce its carbon footprint. Rather than setting hard goals and ways to get there, the IMO adjourned the meeting without doing anything of note until the body meets again next year.