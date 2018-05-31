No, Samantha Bee's vulgarity isn't equivalent to Roseanne Barr's racism

A mockup of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento on Feb. 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California voters, like their leaders, want to have it both ways on high-speed rail.

A new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll of 835 voters found that respondents were pretty equally divided over the high-speed rail line, with 48% expressing at least some support and 43% opposed. Looking that those numbers alone, you might think the public’s ardor for the project hadn’t dimmed all that much; voters approved a ballot measure authorizing the project in 2008 by a margin of only 53% to 47%.

But in the ensuing decade, the cost of the route has doubled to an estimated $77 billion, with state taxpayers on the hook for a considerably larger share. So the pollsters went on to ask a second question: Should the state stop working on the project, in light of the mushrooming cost? Almost half of the respondents said yes, stop the work, while only 31% said keep moving forward.