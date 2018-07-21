Democrats are on the hunt for Brett Kavanaugh's paper trail

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) criticizes leading Republicans on June 14 for their attacks on Obamacare. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

We’ve heard this critique so often that it’s become a cliche: Republican attacks on Obamacare would inflict more damage on their own states than on those represented by Democrats.

Yet here they go again. Nineteen states with GOP leaders and the Republican governor of a 20th state filed suit against the federal government this year, trying (again) to have the Affordable Care Act declared unconstitutional. If they succeed, they will dismantle not only the state insurance-buying exchanges and the premium subsidies the ACA created, but also the law’s insurance reforms.

The most popular of those reforms may be the ban on insurers charging higher premiums or denying policies to people with preexisting conditions. And according to statistics from the Kaiser Family Foundation, most of the states that brought the lawsuit have a higher than average percentage of residents with preexisting conditions. In fact, of the 11 states with the highest percentages of preexisting conditions, nine are suing.