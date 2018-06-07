Long before the Trump era, Jimmy Carter tried (and failed) to prevent politicized justice

Midterm elections never get blockbuster turnouts. This one, of course, could be different if tens of thousands see their vote as a referendum on the Trump administration. Let’s hope that’s the case.

I’m a voter — I vote in everything. I see it as my right and my privilege as a U.S. citizen. My mother took me to the polling place with her when I was a little girl in Chicago. I never forgot the sense of wonder and solemnity that the voting booth evoked. It helped to be a tiny person.

Those plastic stands where we vote today aren’t particularly awe-inspiring. But I still love taking the stroll into the polling place. [See the evidence in my video above!] That’s why I don’t vote by mail. Of course, it’s great that that’s an option. Not everyone wants to vote in person or has the flexibility in their schedules to do so. The people running for office are always going to show up. There’s no photo op in sitting on your couch filling out a ballot and sticking it in an envelope.