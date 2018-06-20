Telecom companies just flexed their muscles and neutered a California net neutrality bill

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta talks to reporters during a briefing at the White House on June 12, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/Washington Post)

The Trump administration on Tuesday released the details of its latest effort to cut some Americans’ insurance premiums — and undermine Obamacare in the process. The surprise is that, unlike every other initiative from this crew, it may well help some people obtain real coverage at a lower price. What’s not surprising is that the move will make the state Obamacare exchanges more expensive and less stable than they are today.

The final rule released by the Labor Department would open up association health plans — the sorts of coverage offered by local chambers of commerce, trade groups, professional associations and the like — to more employers and self-employed individuals. The idea is to give a wider range of small businesses’ employees and sole proprietors an alternative to the state Obamacare exchanges and local insurance markets.

Because these plans would be governed by the same federal laws that regulate the benefits large employers offer their workers (such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996), they would have many of the same protections that Obamacare extended to the non-group market. Most significantly, the plans could not deny coverage or charge higher premiums based on preexisting conditions.