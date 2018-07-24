Trump's latest contribution to the Bizarro World: Putin wants Democrats to win in November

Maria Butina in an undated photo (Press Service of Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation / EPA/Shutterstock)

Short of conclusive proof to back up the Steele dossier, it’s hard to imagine anything that fits more perfectly into liberal fantasies than the allegations against Maria (code name: Mariia) Butina.

The case features a young Russian woman who prosecutors say tried to infiltrate U.S. conservative political, religious and gun-rights groups while being steered by people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prosecutors also accuse her of using or trying to use sex to gain access to these groups and to obtain a job with one of them that would let her stay longer in the United States.

Yet the things missing from the story so far prevent Butina from truly being the smoking gun that the anti-Trump crowd so desperately craves. (And for the record, Butina’s lawyer denies the allegations and says she has been trying to cooperate with federal investigators.)